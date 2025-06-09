LANSING, Mich. — Following the passage of a cold front in the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday, higher concentrations of near and upper level smoke are able to return to our neighborhoods today.

Air quality this morning throughout our neighborhoods range Moderate with some areas in the region seeing air quality range from Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

There are no air quality alerts issued for the state of Michigan as of this morning, but as higher concentrations move in gradually through the daytime hours, we could start to see some impacts. We will continue to monitor throughout the day.

Fox 47 News Thicker concentrations of near surface smoke return behind a cold front

Watching our air quality and tracking thunderstorms to start the week in Mid-Michigan

Skies will remain mostly clear to start the day as we dry up following broken showers from yesterday. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70's. This is right around where we should be for this time of year.

Another cold front will advance through our neighborhoods later this evening driving another round of showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has all of our neighborhoods under a Marginal risk for severe weather this evening.

Fox 47 News We could see an isolated severe storm affiliated with this line of showers and storms

These storms could produce severe impacts as they advance through. Main impacts include damaging winds and possible small hail. We could also see some heavy rainfall that could reduce visibility. Timing of these storms begin as early as 4 PM and lasts through 9 PM this evening.

Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door today and especially on the commute home today.

Fox 47 News Storms main impacts include damaging winds and possible small hail

Winds will gradually climb today ahead of the arrival of storms. Breezy conditions are favored as we continue throughout the week this week along with shower and storm potential as a stalled front will allow for a wet back half of the week.

Fox 47 News More shower and storm potential in the back half of the week

