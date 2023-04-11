Warmth comes at a cost in April - Fire Weather Watch issued

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures soaring to near record highs to come with some bad news. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday and could extend into future days as well. Enjoy the heatwave!

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday across the FOX 47 viewing area. Winds could gust over 30mph at times with very low humidity and high temperatures pushing 80 degrees. These conditions with dormant / dead plants, despite the mud and flooding, can cause extremely high fire dangers. If a fire starts it may get out of control quickly.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.

Wednesday: Breezy with sunshine. High 80.

Thursday: Breezy with sunshine. High 79.

Friday: Sunny with lighter winds. High 78.

Saturday: Pop-up thunderstorms with a high of 77.

