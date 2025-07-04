Warming up with chances for showers and storms in Mid-Michigan for 4th of July

LANSING, Mich. — We're starting the 4th of July holiday with clear skies across our neighborhoods this morning. However, cloud cover will increase as we progress through the day as a warm front will advance through our neighborhoods.

This same warm front will also drive showers and a possible isolated storm into our neighborhoods in the early to mid afternoon hours. We could see showers start as early as noon with shower and storm chances lasting through 6 PM this evening. It is best to have an umbrella handy today. We are not expecting any severe impacts as these showers and storms pass by.

Fox 47 News This isolated storm chance does not carry any severe impacts and will start as early as noon and last through the late afternoon hours

By the time we reach sunset, conditions will dry up in our neighborhoods. However, some low and mid level cloud cover could stick around as we head into the nighttime hours. This could impact how we view some of our fireworks tonight. However, we will be staying dry past sunset.

Fox 47 News Shower chances diminish past sunset with some clouds lingering

Temperatures today warm into the upper 80's for daytime highs due to the advancing warm front. Moisture content will also rise bringing dew points back into the upper 60s and possibly into the lower 70's. This trend will last through the weekend. Saturday brings the hottest day of our 7-Day with high temps back in the lower 90's. Make sure if you are spending copious amounts of time outside this weekend, that you have a way to keep yourself cool.

The heat won't stick around too long as a cold front will advance through our neighborhoods Sunday night. This will cool our temperatures back to normal to start the new week. We will also see shower and storms return to our neighborhoods due to this cold front as well. More organized showers and storms are expected in our neighborhoods Sunday afternoon into evening with no severe impacts expected at this moment. We will continue to watch closely.

Fox 47 News Sunday storms don't carry any severe impacts at the moment

As we start a brand new week, we could see remnant showers and storms linger into the Monday morning hours. We will take a break on Tuesday with sunshine expected. Showers and storms look to return to our neighborhoods during the back half of the week.

Fox 47 News More organized storms possible on Sunday with hot conditions this weekend

