Warming temperatures will melt snow across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will slowly warm to near 50 by the end of the week. St. Patrick's Day will be windy and rainy across the area followed by a large temperature drop into the weekend. Plan on it.

Tonight a few isolated snow showers are possible with skies largely clearing out. Lows will be in the upper 10s to lower 20s with wind out of the north at 10-15mph.

Tuesday will bring us some sunshine and highs in the middle 30s. Snow will start to melt off very rapidly! Winds from the north at 10-20mph will cause some cooler wind chills, however.

Wednesday we'll warm all the way into the middle 40s with some sunshine and lighter winds! This should be a very pleasant day with snow being virtually gone by the afternoon.

Thursday afternoon rain and wind moves in that will last through Friday as well. Winds could gust as high as 40mph with moderate rain showers. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees though!

