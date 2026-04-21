LANSING, Mich. — With high pressure now off to the east, winds have shifted out of the south which will aid in a warm up today across our neighborhoods. Temperatures, however, start out a bit chilly Tuesday morning in the lower 40's with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. You might still need that jacket when heading off to work or school.

Daytime highs should reach the upper 60's and possibly tap into the 70's later this afternoon where you might be able to shed that extra layer.

Fox 47 News Temperatures hover right around 70 degrees today with winds out of the southwest also bringing moisture back to Michigan

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Warmer today across Mid-Michigan with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm

A warm front advances through our neighborhoods this afternoon which will allow our neighborhoods to tap into returning moisture that will aid in possible thunderstorm development ahead of a southern extending frontal passage.

Thunderstorm potential should remain isolated today with no severe impacts expected. The times we are watching are 4 PM Tuesday to 8 PM Tuesday. Showers and a possible storm will gradually track south and development should begin around the I-96 corridor.

Fox 47 News Showers and an isolated thunderstorms remain possible between 4 PM and 8 PM Tuesday across our neighborhoods with no severe impacts expected

No flooding concerns are expected with this storm threat with rainfall accumulations up to half an inch possible for areas within the path of the storm. Rainfall amounts have already well exceeded monthly averages in some of our neighborhoods.

Main impacts to watch out for today are steady rainfall rates within the potential storm threat and strong winds up to 40 mph. Breezy conditions will be present outside of the storm threat as well gusting up to 30 mph beginning this afternoon out of the southwest.

Fox 47 News Winds gust up to 30 mph today now that winds have shifted out of the south with wind chills not impacted

Winds will calm down Wednesday as high pressure at the surface settles in allowing for a lot of sunshine and temperatures staying in the upper 60's/lower 70's.

Another incoming warm front arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday which will warm temperatures into the mid 70's with returning chances for tame stray showers Thursday and a better thunderstorm chance to end the work week Friday.

Fox 47 News Even warmer temperatures expected beginning Thursday with a returning warm frontal passage

Temperatures will fall this weekend into the mid 60's with dry conditions and cloud cover for both Saturday and Sunday as a wet start to the week remains possible with a warm up into the upper 60's. It is too early to talk details about shower and storm potential for next Monday, but we will be watching closely.

Fox 47 News Spring warmth returns to Mid-Michigan with chances for thunderstorms today, Friday, and Monday

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