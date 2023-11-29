Warmer Thursday before parade of storms starts Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s. After that we'll head back down into the 30s with a very active weather pattern starting up. Numerous rounds of rain and snow likely.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 45.

Friday: Snow north, rain south. High 35.

Saturday: Wintry mix. High 36.

Sunday: Wintry mix. High 37.

Monday: Sprinkle or flurry, otherwise, overcast. High 39.

