Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmer Thursday before parade of storms starts Friday

Thursday will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s
First of numerous rounds of wintry weather moving in
Posted at 6:16 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 18:16:30-05

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday will be seasonable with highs in the upper 40s. After that we'll head back down into the 30s with a very active weather pattern starting up. Numerous rounds of rain and snow likely.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 45.

Friday: Snow north, rain south. High 35.

Saturday: Wintry mix. High 36.

Sunday: Wintry mix. High 37.

Monday: Sprinkle or flurry, otherwise, overcast. High 39.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!