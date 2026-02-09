Warmer temperatures arrive Monday and stick around for several days

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 6°F, with winds out of the SE at 6mph.

Monday: A welcomed warmup starts our workweek as temperatures top out around 28°F. Still cold but significantly warmer than it has been. Out the door at 8:00 a.m., the actual temperature will be about 13°F, but only feel like 3°F once you factor in the wind chill. We will see partly sunny conditions during the day, but about 10:00 p.m., a quickly passing clipper system could clip some neighborhoods with some freezing rain.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be much warmer, topping out at 39°F. Dry but mostly cloudy conditions will dominate.

Wednesday-Friday: Temperatures will hover near 30°F, with mostly cloudy conditions giving way to partly cloudy skies at times.

Saturday-Sunday: Temperatures will climb a little to the low to mid 30s, although we will be primarily dry, there are small chances of rain or snow showers at times.

