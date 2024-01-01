I'm AJ Walker, your neighborhood weather forecaster. I was born and raised right here in Lansing, Michigan. Growing up in Lansing, I have a keen understanding of how weather impacts our everyday lives. I hope to bring you accurate and timely weather forecasts that allow you to plan your day and stay safe.

Prior to joining Fox 47, I spent over a decade working as a news reporter in various states around the country. I won an Emmy award for my investigative reports on sex trafficking. Although I have always been passionate about covering news that impacts the community, I always had a deep passion and enthusiasm for weather.

I began my weather career in 2019, attending meteorology school at Mississippi State University. I trained on weather for nearly two years in both West Palm Beach, Florida and Detroit, MI before finally beginning my weather career at Fox 47.

I have a Master's Degree in Public Administration and I am in the process of completing my meteorology certification. It's awesome to be forecasting weather in the Lansing area.