Warmer air returns for Thanksgiving holiday

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be much closer to our average highs in the mid 40s. Some of us will likely head back into the upper 50s! This is a much welcomed break from our early winter blast.

Tonight will feature some patchy fog with lows in the middle 20s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Wednesday is going to bring us more melting! Highs top out in the middle 40s to the north and middle 50s to the south. Sunshine will grace our skies with light winds.

Thanksgiving will be pretty nice! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds thicken in the late afternoon ahead of some light evening rain showers.

Black Friday we'll clear out with more sunshine and warmth!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook