Warm & rainy conditions into the new year

LANSING, Mich. — Expect some fog and drizzle before the rain moves in by early Friday morning. Some areas will be very soggy, but warm through Friday with around one inch of water likely.

Tonight will feature fog, mist, drizzle and then rain by the time we wake up Friday morning. It'll be exceptionally warm outside with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees. Some wind speeds will gust to about 25mph out of the southwest.

Friday will start warm and rainy then slightly cool off by the afternoon. This is because our rain is riding along a very weak cold front that slides through the area. Wind will lighten and shift to the west at about 10 mph into the afternoon with ongoing rain.

We'll have a small chance for showers into Saturday mainly south of I-94. Expect temperatures to be cooler and reach about 40 degrees with a light northwest wind. We'll clear out around the time we ring in the new year! Temps will fall right to 32 degrees, so please watch out for localized icy patches on sidewalks, parking lots, driveways, and bridges / over passes.

