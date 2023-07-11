Very heavy rainfall likely Wednesday in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Some areas will be soaked with the most rain since April. It has been over 90 days since Lansing received more than one inch of rain in a day. Some areas could pick up more than three inches.

Expect showers to move in early Wednesday and be on/off in nature. They will likely begin along the I-94 corridor and spread to the rest of the viewing area and all of our neighborhoods by 10am. After lunch time the heaviest rain moves in. These heavy downpours have the potential to last for several hours before wrapping up around 7pm from west to east. In this time some areas could receive anywhere from 1-3" of rain or more. This will cause brief, local flooding and the possibility for hydroplaning on some roadways.

Tonight: Rain moves in. Low 58.

Wednesday: Consistent heavy rainfall. High 70.

Thursday: Dense morning fog then afternoon clearing. High 79.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 87.

Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers. High 84.

