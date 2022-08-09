Tuesday's Forecast: Warmer temperatures with lower humidity

LANSING, Mich. — After our transition day on Tuesday, we're bringing out even more sunshine and cranking up those temperatures. The one thing missing? The humidity!

Tonight expect lows to get nice and comfortable. They'll fall all the way down into the middle 50s for many! Winds will be light and variable under starry skies.

For the day Wednesday we are going to crank the heat back up. Highs will top out in the middle 80s by the afternoon. Don't worry about it being too hot, the humidity is going to stay low through the day.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning another cold front will pass us by. As it does so, expect some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. The chances are great - some could stay dry. If some wet weather lingers into Thursday morning it will quickly clear out by midday.

Thursday will have some afternoon cotton ball style clouds, otherwise plenty of sunshine. Our temperatures will be right at 80 degrees.

No rain is expected until the latter half of the weekend.

