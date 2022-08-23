Tuesday forecast: Summertime heat and humidity dominate the next several days

LANSING, Mich. — Summer is going out with a bang! Expect temperatures to head into the upper 80s with a lot of humidity by the latter part of the weekend into next week. At times the heat index may be over 90 degrees by Sunday into Monday.

Tonight we'll have a warmer night coming our way. expect lows to generally fall down to around 60 degrees with a light northwest breeze. Skies will be clear as well.

Sunshine starts us off once more on Wednesday! Highs will race up into the middle 80s by the afternoon. Some fair weather clouds will likely develop yet again as well.

Thursday we bring in clouds through the later morning into the afternoon. Some showers and storms are likely by 3pm for some select locations - they won't be very widespread at all. However, that keeps us just a tad cooler in the lower 80s for highs.

The chance for wet weather lasts into Thursday night before clearing out very early Friday morning. Your Friday plans will go off without a hitch! A north breeze will be in place with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Upper 80s and scattered rain chances arrive by Sunday.

