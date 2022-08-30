Tuesday forecast: Gorgeous conditions through the week with an unsettled holiday weekend ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight the winds will ease back to 5-10 mph from the west with lows getting nice and cool! Expect those temperatures to fall into the lower 50s by the start of our Thursday. Anyone who didn't have power restored Tuesday will enjoy that nighttime forecast. Thankfully, most of the lights should be back on by tomorrow afternoon.

Wednesday we'll have breezy winds once more. Highs will top out right at 80 degrees with tons of sunshine to go around.

Thursday even the wind dies down! That'll leave us nothing but sunshine with high temperatures into the lower 80s.

Friday the gorgeous weather continues with a southwest wind developing. Gusts near 15-20 mph carry in warmer and more humid air. Expect highs to soar to the middle to upper 80s!

The weekend appears to be unsettled as of now. Rain chances will move in later Saturday evening after a toasty afternoon.

