Tuesday forecast: Expect the heat to build back in by the end of the week

LANSING, Mich. — The weather pattern is entering "summer" mode again. Expect high temperatures to be near 20 degrees above average with tons of sunshine over the next several days. The next cool down is yet to be determined.

Overnight we'll have seasonable lows down into the lower 50s with a few upper 40s. Skies will slowly clear overnight with a light wind out of the west.

Wednesday those high temperatures will rebound all the way into the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine to go around with just a few fair weather clouds here or there. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Thursday will be just Wednesday except maybe a degree or two warmer. By Friday we'll heading into the lower to middle 80s! Winds by Friday will increase out of the southwest to around 10-15mph. Sunshine still rules.

Saturday and Sunday we'll be in the upper 80s with a nice southwest wind. Humidity will be low. However, some of us could flirt with 90 degrees!

It gets even hotter Monday and Tuesday. Due to a few clouds being around and a small chance of a pop-up shower, we are being conservative with our high temperatures in the upper 80s. Yes, that's conservative given what some models are tossing out. Whew!

