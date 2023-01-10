Tracking some unsettled weather through Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Rain and snow is possible overnight with some more likely on Thursday. As of now, it doesn't appear to be anything major, but Thursday's system could slow us down a bit.

Tonight we'll have rain / snow mix moving through with lows right around freezing. Watch out for some light icing on bridges / overpasses by early Tuesday am.

Tuesday rain / snow mix will continue through the morning and slowly taper off by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 30s as well. Winds will be southeast at 5-10mph.

Wednesday more grey skies are in the forecast. Expect temperatures to warm a bit into the middle 40s though! South winds will help us with that.

Thursday our next storm system arrives. We'll start off with a rain / snow mix and transition to all snow before the system exits. Expect accumulations of a couple inches. We'll fine tune that as it gets a bit closer. The snow will taper off overnight into Friday as temperatures cool into the middle 20s. Salt treatments should work just fine and only minor to maybe moderate travel impacts will be expected.

Friday we'll be in the 20s with some wind and flurries.

