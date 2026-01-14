Tracking snow Wednesday across Mid-Michigan with cooling temps feeling more like January

LANSING, Mich. — We're watching a cold front as it advances through our neighborhoods Wednesday morning. This cold front will bring rapid cooling across Mid-Michigan which could allow for some freezing of wet roadways as we also track returning snowfall. Leave a few extra minutes when heading out the door this morning as we could start seeing slick spots develop in the 7 AM hour.

We have already met our high temperatures for the day today as well as light rain showers. Once this cold front advances through, temperatures will gradually fall with strong winds out of the northwest aiding in this cool down. With these strong winds, feels like temperatures will fall into the single digits Wednesday afternoon and possibly dip below zero during the overnight hours.

Fox 47 News Temperatures gradually cool today as strong winds will allow feels like temps to drop into the single digits late this afternoon

Wind gusts could reach 40 mph this afternoon oriented out of the northwest. Strong winds will continue throughout all the daytime hours so make sure you are watching out for any light object out on porches and patios that could blow around. Make sure to bring them in for the day as winds will weaken into Thursday.

Fox 47 News Wind gusts could reach 40 mph today as winds shift out of the north aiding in a cooldown

Snow showers begin in the 7 AM hour as the cold front advances through. The light rain showers we have been observing throughout the morning already will mix into this snow and continue for the rest of the day Wednesday. With strong winds, we will want to watch out for blowing snow and limited visibility, especially during these morning hours as the frontal passage advances through.

Fox 47 News Scattered snow showers persist through the day today into Wednesday evening

This system will not pack large snowfall accumulations with only an inch to an inch and a half possible by the time we reach Thursday morning.

Fox 47 News Snowfall Wednesday could amount to an inch and a half across most of our neighborhoods

Thursday brings a break from winter weather as a ridging pattern briefly influences the forecast. Partly cloudy skies and chances to see some sunshine are favored with weak winds and temperatures chilly in the lower 20's.

Again, this will be short lived Thursday as snowfall returns overnight Thursday into Friday with better chances for some accumulating snowfall. We could see 1-3" of snow across our neighborhoods Friday through Saturday with more snow chances Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will also gradually fall beginning Friday.

Fox 47 News Drying up Thursday with cold conditions feeling more like January with snowfall possible Friday all the way through early next week

