LANSING, Mich. — Monday brought nice conditions to start the week with temperatures below average. We will continue to see this temperatures trend through the rest of the 7-Day with highs Tuesday only expected to reach the mid to lower 70's. We should be seeing daytime highs in the the upper 70's/lower 80's around this time of year.

Grab the umbrellas because we are tracking showers and storms today beginning in the early afternoon hours as a surface low tracks east through Mid-Michigan. 2 rounds of scattered storms takes us into the late evening hours where we will dry up around midnight. A marginal risk for isolated severe storms exists today across much of the area for damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates.

Fox 47 News Isolated severe storms possible across much of Mid-Michigan Tuesday

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Tracking showers and storms across Mid-Michigan Tuesday with potential severe impacts

Timing shakes up for arrival of storms around 2 PM Tuesday and continuing with another round of storms around 8 PM. Both rounds could bring isolated severe impacts such as damaging winds gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms arrive in the early afternoon hours and last into the late evening hours with damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates as main impacts

We will see another area of surface low pressure track through the state border between Indiana and Michigan Wednesday where we could see additional severe impacts including hail and even a tornado especially for southern areas.

Fox 47 News A low tracking directly through the southern state line could bring severe impacts to Mid-Michigan Wednesday PM

A slight risk exists for Jackson and Hillsdale counties Wednesday with the enhanced risk place just southwest of Hillsdale. All impacts are at play including damaging winds, heavy rainfall rates, hail, and a possible tornado. A lot of this threat does lie with the track of the low which we could still see some changes to ahead of Wednesday. We will be watching closely. Heavy showers arrive in the early afternoon hours Wednesday with stronger storms occurring in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Fox 47 News Slight risk for scattered severe storms possible across Jackson and Hillsdale counties Wednesday

Fox 47 News Heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding concerns arrives Wednesday afternoon with storms possibly bringing more severe impacts

The heavy rainfall rates Wednesday could lead to flash flooding across Mid-Michigan. A slight risk for excessive rainfall has been issued across the entire Mid-Michigan area. We could see rainfall totals across the area reach up to 2 inches and possible localized areas up to 3 inches.

Fox 47 News All of Mid-Michigan under a slight risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday PM where we will be watching for potential flooding

Temperatures stay in the mid t lower 70's through the 7-Day period with lows cool enough to crack a window and turn the fan on. We will see a break from showers and storms beginning Thursday afternoon and last through Friday and even possibly Saturday with a new week bringing more chances for storms back to the area.

Fox 47 News Temperatures stay below average through the 7-Day forecast with strong storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit of a break beginning Thursday afternoon

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