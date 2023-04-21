Tracking rain showers moving in for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Rain showers arrive overnight into the day Saturday. Rain won't be too heavy at all with rain totals only adding up to around a quarter of an inch. Skies remain gray for some time.

Tonight: Rain. Low 44.

Saturday: Rain. High 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy isolated showers. High 47.

