Tracking rain showers moving in for the weekend

Rain showers arrive overnight into the day Saturday
Posted at 6:14 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:14:55-04

LANSING, Mich. — Rain showers arrive overnight into the day Saturday. Rain won't be too heavy at all with rain totals only adding up to around a quarter of an inch. Skies remain gray for some time.

Tonight: Rain. Low 44.

Saturday: Rain. High 51.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy isolated showers. High 47.

