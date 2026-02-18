Tracking rain across Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning with sunshine returning this afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Rainfall continues across Mid-Michigan during the morning hours Wednesday. When heading out the door this morning, make sure to grab the umbrella as moderate rainfall could drop visibility. We also have a chance to hear some rumbles of thunder this morning, however surface instability remains limited and more focused on the back end of the showers. No severe weather is expected this morning.

By the time this rain comes to an end Wednesday morning, we could potentially see up to half an inch of rainfall. The same frontal passage that sagged south through our neighborhoods Tuesday will track north through our neighborhoods again allowing for temperatures to warm into the upper 50's this afternoon and possibly reaching the lower 60's. We have only observed 3 days with temperatures at or above 60 degrees since November 1st in Lansing including a stray day on January 6th of this year.

This area of low pressure located west of Michigan will slowly track east as clear conditions continue through the evening hours and cloud cover increases during the overnight hours tonight and lingering throughout the daytime hours Thursday.

Our next system will track northeast into the Great Lakes region late Thursday evening driving more warm, moist air into our neighborhoods with potential showers and rumbles of thunder late Thursday evening. Showers will continue overnight Thursday and into Friday morning in the form of rain.

As the system exits off to the east, colder air will return to our neighborhoods and depending on how quickly we cool and our moisture content, light snow could mix in late in the afternoon Friday. Snowfall is looking to return to our neighborhoods on Sunday as well with continued flow out of the northwest. We will be monitoring closely for any returning winter impacts for late this weekend. Expect high temperatures back around normal near freezing.

Temperatures moderate heading into a new week where we are looking dry at the moment with mostly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with highs temperatures a bit below average in the upper 20's/lower 30's.

