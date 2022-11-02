Tracking high winds with a strong storm system for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We're expecting a nice few days leading up to a storm system on Saturday. Winds could gust over 50mph through the day with some rain.

Tonight we'll have clear skies with lows staying a bit warm in the upper 40s.

Thursday highs approach 70 degrees! We'll have sunshine and a south wind around 10 mph.

Friday a few clouds move in with winds growing to 10-20 mph out of the south. This means warm though! A high of 70 will barely cool into the upper 60s for the evening. Expect Friday night football to be very warm for November.

Saturday our storm system moves in from dawn to dusk. Expect winds to increase to a sustained 20-30mph out of the south gusting to over 50mph through the day. A few localized power outages are possible. However, the leaves being off the trees helps us out a lot, wind should pass right through the bare branches with ease. Highs will be in the mid 60s with scattered showers.

Sunday we'll clear out with winds only gusting to about 25-30mph. Highs still warm into the middle 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook