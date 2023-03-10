Tracking even more accumulating snow Sunday into Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday will be quiet with some snow melt occurring. Sunday and Monday will bring more scattered snow that could add a few more inches to what is already on the ground across the area.

Tonight we'll have lows dipping all the way down into the lower 20s. Watch out for some refreezing on sidewalks, driveways, etc into early Saturday morning.

Saturday itself will be about 34 degrees with a light northeast wind. We'll melt some more snow off through the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Expect snow to arrive in the late morning hours of your Sunday and be on/off in nature for the rest of the day. A trace to two inches can be expected with lots of melting as the high hits 34 degrees once more.

Snow will continue into Monday, but be slightly heavier. Expect a general 1-3" of accumulation through the day. However, highs will once more be over the freezing mark at 33 degrees so not many issues with travel are expected.

