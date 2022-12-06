Tracking a wintry mix for Friday

LANSING, Mich. — After more days with a sizeable amount of cloud cover, we'll be tracking our next potential system for Friday. This one could bring anything from rain to a wintry mix across the area.

Tonight expect lows to be very warm for this time of year. They'll fall into the middle to upper 30s under clouds skies. A few passing rain showers are possible as well.

Wednesday could begin with some sunshine across the area. After an initial bump in our temperatures, clouds will filter back in trapping us in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday will be overcast with highs in the lower 40s.

A system moving in for Friday could bring us a round of rain and snow. As of Tuesday afternoon, it appears to be mostly rain with some snow mixing in. Ground temperatures will be pretty warm melting off anything frozen that does fall. Some models are suggesting as slushy inch of accumulation, but that really depends on how much cold air is brought into the region.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook