Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy & a bit warmer

MID-MICHIGAN — Clouds will finally start to break up this morning as we will be partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening. High pressure and a dry air mass remain in control for the start of this week, delivering mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today through Friday. Today starts the belated work week in the upper 70s, but we will hit the mid 80s once again before the weekend. This week looks perfect for outdoor activities! Our next best chance for widespread rain showers arrives next weekend, along with cooler temperatures back in the 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. East northeast winds around 5 mph. Highs in the upper 70s around 80.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. North winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

