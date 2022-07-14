Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, seasonal and comfortable

MID-MICHIGAN — A comfortable and cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. High pressure is in control today, providing mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the 80s within a comfortable air mass. A few high-level clouds will be possible on Friday as a system tracks towards the west southwest of our region. A chance for much-needed rain arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday next week, along with the heat and humidity! High temperatures will be near 90 degrees next week. The chance for a shower pops up on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s. North-northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. An overnight shower or storm possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Muggy with highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Highs near 90 degrees.

