Thursday Forecast: Coldest night in a month followed by weekend rain

LANSING, Mich. — After weeks of heat and humidity that was comparable to the deep south, we are now getting a taste of some cool Canadian air. In fact, with lows falling into the upper 40s near 50 degree tonight, it'll be the coolest night we've felt in more than a month!

Once the sun sets the winds will go calm with clear skies into the nighttime hours. That'll let those temperatures really bottom out. Expect lows to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the start of our Friday. The only ones needing A/C tonight will be polar bears.

Despite the cold start Friday, we'll have sunshine warming us up to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Later in the day we'll have some cloud cover start to move in ahead of our next rain chance.

That rain chance arrives Saturday morning as scattered showers. By the afternoon we'll develop heavier rain and even a chance for some thunderstorms. Thankfully nothing severe is expected, but this might dampen your afternoon plans. Lansing Pride and the Jackson County Fair will have to plan on some wet weather during the entire day. Highs will warm into the middle 70s.

Sunday we are left with lingering clouds and a few showers. This keeps us cool in the lower 70s.

Some improvement moves in for next week.

