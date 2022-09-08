Thursday forecast: Another great day coming before days of rain chances move in

LANSING, Mich. — Summer weather is not going down without a fight! More sunshine and highs in the 80s are coming our way. Expect a cool down into next week, but more warmth coming in quick after!

Tonight will be our last refreshing night for a bit. Lows fall down into the middle 50s across the area under clear skies. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday brings us more sunshine and highs warming up into the 80s! Dress the kids in layers as they head out the door. 50s to 80s is a bit different from morning to afternoon! High school football in the evening will be warm as well. By 7pm expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s cooling to about 70 degrees by the time everyone heads home.

Saturday we'll have clouds increasing through the day with a small chance moving in for the afternoon. That chance will be there around 4pm as the Spartans take on Akron. However, being a small chance for rain it means we have a better chance of being dry. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Go Green!

Sunday the better chances of wet weather move into the area. Expect scattered showers and storms to breeze on through. There will be dry pockets in between rounds of wet weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday our unsettled weather pattern continues. We'll expect more scattered showers and storms with highs around 70 degrees. Overall 1-2" of rain can be expected across the area from Saturday - Tuesday. Some areas might get a bit less or a bit more depending on where downpours set up.

