Thursday forecast: A summer-like weather pattern takes hold through Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. — We may have flipped the calendar to September, but you'd never know it with the hot weather moving in. High temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees entering the holiday weekend!

Overnight, it'll be much warmer with lows only cooling off into the middle to upper 60s. There will be a noticeable rise in the humidity as well. Skies will be mostly clear with a light south breeze.

Into Friday expect a very warm day! Highs will be in the upper 80s with a southwest wind around 10mph. You'll notice those muggy conditions as well. We'll have some high clouds at times otherwise expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. The Spartans take on the Broncos at 7pm at Spartan Stadium! Temperatures will still be very warm in the middle 80s for kick-off. Expect those numbers to only cool to around 79 by half time and about 75 by the time the game wraps up. GO GREEN, GO WHITE!

Saturday we'll have an even warmer day! Highs will be near 90 with tons of sunshine to go around. Stay hydrated at the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival and the Michigan State Fair if your plans take you there. There a small chance for storms later in the evening primarily north of Lansing. Excellent news for the Jackson Fireworks. Have fun!

Sunday we'll be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. There is a chance for showers and storm through the day. The good news is they will be rather isolated, meaning not everyone will get wet. Another great day to pig out some wings at Adado Riverfront Park!

Labor Day Monday we'll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s! If you plan on walking the Mackinac Bridge in the early morning expect temperatures in the middle 50s warming to around 70 around midday. Skies will be gorgeous blue with hardly a cloud in sight up there! Be mindful if you are traveling, the entire bridge is close until the afternoon.

