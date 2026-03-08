Thunderstorms, rain, and snow: Get ready for some serious weather fluctuations in the next week

LANSING, Mich. — A dramatic warm-up kicks off the week across Mid-Michigan before several storm systems move through and temperatures trend cooler later in the week. After a stretch of colder weather, sunshine and spring-like warmth arrive Monday, followed by thunderstorms, rain chances, and eventually a return to more typical late-winter conditions. Sunny and Very Warm Monday. Monday will be the standout day of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and a high around 68 degrees, which is well above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will stay mild as well, dropping only into the upper 40s. This surge of warmth is tied to a strong push of warmer air moving north ahead of an approaching weather system. Storms Possible TuesdayBy Tuesday, the atmosphere becomes more active. Temperatures will remain unusually warm, reaching around 67 degrees, but showers and thunderstorms are expected as the first system moves through the region. While severe weather is not guaranteed, thunderstorms could bring brief downpours and gusty winds. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the low 40s. Midweek Transition: Wednesday marks the start of a transition as colder air begins to filter back in. High temperatures fall into the low 50s, and scattered showers or even snow showers mixed with rain could develop as another disturbance moves through. By Wednesday night, temperatures dip into the mid-20s, signaling the return of colder air. Cooler Late WeekThursday brings a brief break with partly sunny skies and highs near 40 degrees. However, another system arrives late week, bringing additional precipitation chances. Friday: High near 46 with a chance of rain or snow. Saturday: High around 43 with rain or snow possible. Sunday: High near 43 with rain and snow chances continuing. The Bottom Line: The week begins with a taste of spring before a more typical late-winter pattern returns. Mid-Michigan will see multiple systems bringing rain, thunderstorms, and possible snow showers, along with temperatures that swing from the upper 60s early in the week to the 40s by the weekend. Residents should enjoy Monday’s warmth while preparing for a more unsettled stretch of weather through the remainder of the week.

