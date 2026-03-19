LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures continue to rise as we head into the back half of the week across Mid-Michigan. Winds weaken today compared to the last couple of days with feels like temperatures not expected to be impacted. Daytime highs today will reach the upper 40's and potentially reach the lower 50's for most of our neighborhoods. We will see these warmer temperatures late in the afternoon today along with some potential clearing around 7 PM.

Fox 47 News Temperatures rise in Charlotte with calm winds and clearing skies late in the afternoon

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Temps on the rise in Mid-Michigan as we track morning wintry mix

Mixed precipitation during the morning hours could lead to slick spots on roadways Thursday morning. Make sure to stay weather aware as ice will be hard to see on roadways. Elevated surfaces and bridges are prone to freeze first while scattered ice on roadways remains possible.

Once the sun rises and temperatures gradually warm, this ice should melt on our roadways allowing for safer travel conditions for the afternoon and evening commutes.

Fox 47 News Freezing Rain allows for icy road conditions Thursday morning across Mid-Michigan

We will dry up and be left with cloudy skies into the afternoon hours. Some potential clearing could take place late today around 7 PM as more clouds will filter in overnight tonight. Chances for showers Friday lies further north of our neighborhoods during the AM hours, but a stray shower could develop, especially for northern neighborhoods. However, no major impacts are expected. Stray shower chances exist into the afternoon with plenty of clouds.

Fox 47 News Friday shower potential lies a bit further north than our neighborhoods as we continue to warm in southern Michigan

We usher in Astronomical Spring on Friday with continued warming temperatures into the upper 50's. We will hold onto this trend into Saturday with a pleasant spring day expected with partly cloudy skies. A chance for showers exists still Sunday with a focus more on rain showers as temperatures have warmed a bit for Sunday into the upper 50's. We will cool down for the new week with highs in the lower 40's on Monday with a returning chance for mixed precipitation Wednesday.

Fox 47 News As we usher in Astronomical Spring, temperatures across southern Michigan will warm with a pleasant Saturday expected and another cool down heading into the new week

It is still Severe Weather Awareness Week across the state of Michigan and it has already been a month filled with observed and confirmed severe impacts including tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and flooding.

Today, we are talking about what to do if you are ever caught in a tornado warning while driving.

What to do if caught in a tornado while driving

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