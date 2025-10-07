LANSING, Mich. — We're starting the day Tuesday with showers and thunder across our neighborhoods. This is all due to an advancing cold front which will make it feel more like fall gradually through the day Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

Any thunder we hear today should lie along the cold front as it passes this morning with steady rain expected through the late morning hours. We could see some heavier rainfall rates this morning as well as breezy conditions.

Fox 47 News AM showers and thunder across our neighborhoods as the cold front advances through

Showers today should come to an end in our neighborhoods in the early afternoon hours around 1 PM. Cloud cover will hang around for the rest of the afternoon as we drop our temperatures into the mid to upper 50's. By the time the sun sets we should see skies start to clear.

Fox 47 News Finally feeling like fall as temperatures gradually cool into the 50's by Tuesday afternoon

Winds out of the north continue, however, we could still see winds gusting up to 15-20 mph in the overnight hours. This will hinder any frost potential as overnight lows hover in the upper 30's/lower 40's. We will have a better chance for frost potential Wednesday night with clear skies and calm winds with overnight lows in the mid 30's. Make sure to prep your flowers by either covering them up or bring them inside during this period.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Temps gradually cool through the day in Mid-Michigan with showers to start the day

If heading out to Comerica Park today to watch the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners in game 3 of the ALDS, we could see some showers sneak in for First Pitch. However, we will dry up by mid afternoon hours in the Detroit area with cloud cover sticking around. If planning to be outside, make sure to bring the umbrella and have a way to stay dry.

Fox 47 News Some rain could sneak in to the Tigers game at home today just in time for First Pitch

Temperatures cool to the lower 60's for a daytime high Wednesday and Thursday with sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop in the mid to upper 30's with calm winds and clear skies. We could see some frost development during these overnight periods. Friday brings a chance for a non-impactful stray shower as a weakening cold front advances through the region. Highs will warm into the lower 70's in time for the weekend where we are expecting to stay dry.

Fox 47 News Temps gradually cool through the day Tuesday with sunshine ahead for midweek and finally feeling like fall

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.