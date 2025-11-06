LANSING, Mich. — The roller coaster temperature trend continues across Mid-Michigan as lows Thursday morning dropped below freezing across all of our neighborhoods. This was due to winds turning out of the north and clear skies and calm winds. Daytime highs will also cool to the mid to lower 50's which is around where daytime highs should be for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Starting the day with sunshine as clouds increase throughout the day and highs in the mid to lower 50's

Temps cool today across Mid-Michigan with more showers on the way overnight

This afternoon, winds will turn out of the south with increasing cloud cover. We are expected to stay dry today, however. Today is the best day to get outside to do any outdoor activities. An incoming clipper system will bring showers overnight tonight.

This weakening system is expected to bring a line of steady rainfall ahead of an occluded front. We could see these showers last from 3 AM Friday to about Noon Friday. No major impacts other than steady rainfall rates are expected with totals ranging from a quarter to half an inch. We could hear an isolated rumble of thunder in our southern neighborhoods, however, instability remains further south of the state.

Fox 47 News An incoming clipper system brings steady rainfall during the morning hours of Friday with an isolated rumble of thunder possible

A secondary cold front will advance through the area Friday evening which could bring an isolated shower. This cold front will switch our wind direction out of the north again allowing for a cool down into the weekend. Highs will drop into the 40's Saturday.

We turn our attention to the weekend as we continue to track our first snowflakes of the season where we could see some light snow accumulations. The low will track east just south of the state. Precipitation will start out as rain and mix into snow during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday morning. Wet snow is favored due to lows Saturday night hovering just below freezing. Areas that could see possible light accumulations are areas along and south of I-96.

Fox 47 News Still tracking our first snowflakes of the season with light accumulations possible

Sunday into Monday, depending on our wind direction ,we could see some lake effect snow showers make their way inland into our neighborhoods. It is a bit too early to talk about additional accumulations into the new week.

With our first snowfall, make sure you are prepared with scrapers for your car, salt for your driveway, shovels and push brooms ready. We will see lows in the lower 20's overnight Sunday into Monday with a warming trend midweek next week by Wednesday.

Fox 47 News Showers return overnight tonight with warming temps back into the upper 50's. We are still tracking our first snowflakes of the season with possible light accumulations.

