TEMPLATE-- WeatherWindy Saturday with rollercoaster temperatures in the week ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Winds gust over 30mph into the first half of the weekend. Next week another large storm system sets its sights on Michigan.

Tonight we have a freeze warning in effect for temperatures as cold as 30 degrees in some locations. Protect those plants if you want to extend their life a bit!

Saturday we'll warm into the lower 50s with strong winds and some sunshine. Winds will howl over 30mph at times, including for the Michigan State vs. Ohio State game at Spartan Stadium.

Sunday we're back into the 60s! Some 70s even creep in by Tuesday and Wednesday.

