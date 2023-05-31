Temperatures soar into June across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be closer to record highs rather than average highs as we head into June across Michigan. Bone-dry conditions with temperatures in the mid 90s will cause extreme fire danger.

Tonight: Clear. Low 63.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 91.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 92.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 88.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 82.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 86.

