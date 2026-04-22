LANSING, Mich. — Patchy fog across our neighborhoods starts Earth Day with visibility down less than a mile for some of our northern neighborhoods along I-96. Once the sun rises, fog will quickly lift and we will be left with a lot of sunshine for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon hours.

Daytime highs today continue to stay well above average expecting to reach the mid to lower 70's with calm winds.

Fox 47 News Temperatures warm back into the 70's today with lots of sunshine expected across northern neighborhoods

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Temperatures continue to warm across Mid-Michigan with a chance for an isolated storm south

A frontal passage sags south through our neighborhoods during the first half of the day. North of this front, winds shifting out of the north keeps temperatures a bit cooler. This same front will stall at the state line this afternoon as surface trough advances through possibly aiding in an isolated thunderstorm threat for far southern Michigan.

Fox 47 News Frontal passage stalls out at the state line today where a surface low could aid in thunderstorm development

The thunderstorm threat is dependent on where the frontal passage lies as present moisture in southern neighborhoods will also fuel instability, a key ingredient for thunderstorm development. At the moment, no severe threats are expected, however, the Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook for today has a marginal risk issued just south of the state into portions of Indiana and Ohio.

Timing shakes out to anytime after 2 PM through 8 PM Wednesday. Strong winds gusting up to 40 mph and isolated hail remains our main impact with some heavier rainfall rates also possible.

Fox 47 News An isolated thunderstorm remains possible for far south Michigan Tuesday afternoon into evening with small hail and strong winds as main impacts

Cloud cover is expected to expand north into Jackson, Ingham, and Eaton counties this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds expected. We will dry up heading into the overnight hours with a warm front expected to advance through our neighborhoods Thursday continuing the warm temperatures.

We will hold onto the 70's through Friday where a better chance for non severe showers and thunderstorms lie. We cool down into the weekend with highs in the mid 60's with a mix of clouds and sun. We will begin a brand new week wet with chances for showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday. We could still see some changes to the evolution of early next week's system and will continue to update you as we head through the rest of the week.

Fox 47 News Still tracking sunshine today and Thursday with better chances for showers and storms across all neighborhoods Friday. Temps cool into the weekend as we stay dry.

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