Temperatures become seasonable into the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will finally head back to average for May. Expect some highs in the middle 70s before long with much milder overnight lows. Planting season is about to be underway!

Tonight: Frost Advisory. Low 33.

Thursday: Isolated pop-up showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High 61.

Friday: Isolated rain north of I-96 primarily in the morning. More sunshine south. High 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 70.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High 72.

