Temperature rollercoaster will ease in Michigan next week

LANSING, Mich. — Expect temperatures to be more consistent starting over the weekend and into much of next week. Weather will likely turn quieter as well since the atmosphere won't be moving very much.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Low 45.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms, otherwise, mostly sunny. High 80.

Friday: Morning showers with afternoon clouds. High 62.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 53.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a flurry or sprinkle possible. High 47.

