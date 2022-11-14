System snow Tuesday into Wednesday will transition to bitter cold and lake effect by late week

LANSING, Mich. — Either way you look at it, multiple chances for accumulating snow are heading our way. Tuesday and Wednesday will be slushy snow turning powdery by Friday with very cold air moving in.

Snow showers will start to move in overnight with light to moderate bands moving south to north. Temperatures will briefly dip to around 30 then warm to 33 as the snow starts to fall by early Tuesday morning. Visibility might be reduced at times, but for the most part it shouldn't slow us down too much.

Snow will likely continue through mid-morning before mixing in with rain from the I-94 corridor southward. Temperatures south of Jackson will likely near 40 degrees by the afternoon. However, Lansing will likely remain right about 34-35 degrees with all snow, no rain. Winds will be about 10-15 mph out of the east, but not high enough to blow the snow around. Especially since it's a heavy wet accumulation.

Snow will transition to more on /off in nature by the evening and overnight into Wednesday as the main energy from the storm system moves east. Some areas could get additional light accumulations.

All in all we are expected as slushy 1-2" with melting to the north of I-94. Areas south of 94 can expect a trace to 1" that will likely melt shortly after it falls.

Thursday into Friday another plunge of cold air moves in dropping our highs into the 20s and lows into the 10s. Winds will be perfectly tilted from the WSW to bring lake effect bands far inland. This could mean several more inches of accumulation for certain parts of the viewing area. However, with winds needing to be perfect, we'll watch for any forecast changes in the coming days. Small changes in wind speed / direction will be big changes in snow totals for the FOX47 viewing area.

Silver Bells in the City will be cold! Expect air temperatures in the 20s with wind chill values in the 10s. There will even be light snow to put you in the holiday spirit! Bundle up and join us in person downtown!

