Sunshine will likely make an appearance four days in a row across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect some clouds, but a sizeable amount of sunshine over the next few days. Temperatures will slowly be warming from the 30s back up into the 40s as well!

Tonight we'll have clouds hanging on still. Expect a few areas of mist / light snow flurries as well. Temperatures will cool off into the upper 20s as we clear out the moisture.

Saturday we'll start off with some clouds then break out more sunshine as the day goes on. Expect highs to top out in the middle 30s for the afternoon with a light north wind.

Sunday a few more clouds get tossed back into the mix, but there will still be some sunshine to be had. Highs will warm up slightly more into the upper 30s for highs.

Monday expect 40s to make a comeback with more sunshine! That will last into Tuesday as well.

Clouds and rain will head in on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook