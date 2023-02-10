Sunshine through the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds part and sunshine beams down on Michigan for the better part of three days. Expect temperatures to warm up through the 40s into the 50s by next week as well.

Tonight: Low 22 with clear skies.

Saturday: Sunshine with a high of 41. Southwest wind 10-15mph.

Sunday: Sunshine with a high of 48. Southwest wind 5-10mph.

Monday: Sunshine with a high of 46. West wind at 10-15mph.

Valentine's Day: Increasing clouds with rain after 6pm. High 50. Southwest wind 10-20mph.

