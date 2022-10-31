Sunshine and temperatures well above normal await Michigan into November

LANSING, Mich. — Expect sunshine to break out Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Some areas will likely hit 70 degrees before we head into the first weekend of November.

Tonight expect dense fog to settle in for most of the FOX 47 News viewing area. Lows will fall down into the upper 40s with light winds.

Some fog will be very stubborn into your Tuesday. A few localized areas will hang onto those areas of reduced visibility until after lunchtime. Once the sunshine breaks out, temperatures will warm quickly into the middle 60s for highs.

Wednesday will be even better because of a clear start in the morning. Expect highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine!

We're only tracking high clouds here and there for the rest of the week into the first half of your weekend. Many highs will be in the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees.

A compact and very potent storm system will race through on Sunday. This brings a rain chance, but also a threat for some very high winds. We'll watch it closely so you can plan on it!

