Sunshine and summer heat build into the state of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be cooling slightly Saturday and warming into next week. Expect some real summer-like to start to move in and stay around for a while. Temperatures will soar into the middle 80s.

Tonight: Brief clearing. Low 43.

Saturday: Slow clearing. High 68.

Sunday: Sunshine. High 78.

Monday: Sunshine. High 79.

Tuesday: Sunshine. High 84.

