Sunny skies on Election Day, pattern flip to winter by the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for some great weather this week followed by the drop of all temperature drops into the weekend. Some areas could swing close to 45-50 degrees!

Tonight we'll be seasonable with lows right around freezing under clear skies. As a nice treat the wind will be about 2-5mph out of the east.

Winds will be east for Election Day at about 5-15 mph. However, we'll have bright sunny skies with a high near 53 degrees! Sunrise is 7:18 a.m. with sunset being about 5:20 p.m. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday will be even better! Temperatures will warm to the lower 60s with sunshine. Thursday we'll make a run at 70 degrees.

Friday, Veteran's Day, we'll be warm in the morning at about 55 degrees. By lunchtime we will likely warm to around 60 degrees before our cold front passes through. That front will drop us sharply into the 40s with some wind for the afternoon. A small chance for rain is possible, but some could stay dry.

Saturday and Sunday expect highs in the middle 30s with lows in the 20s. With winds of 15-25mph wind chill values could be as cold as the 10s in the mornings! Brr!

