Summer-like weather dominates Michigan Spring

LANSING, Mich. — Expect temperatures to be closer to average June highs rather than mid-April. Highs could flirt with 80 degrees a few times in the week ahead. Sadly, it will come to an abrupt halt this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 47.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 70. Winds southwest 10-15mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 77. Winds southwest 15-25mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High 78.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 76.

