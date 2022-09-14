Summer heat and storms are still on track into late September in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The heat is still set to move into mid-Michigan over the next 5-7 days. Temperatures will range from 10-15 degrees above average, maybe more. There are indications that a couple days may be as warm as 90 degrees across the area. That would be flirting with record highs for this time of year!

Waking up on Thursday will be nice and refreshing. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 50s with a few areas of patchy fog. Otherwise, sunshine rules the skies with some fair weather clouds in the afternoon. This will allow our highs to warm up nicely into the upper 70s across the FOX 47 viewing area. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday we'll have more cloud cover moving through the state. Winds will be increasing out of the southwest, however, which keeps the heat moving in despite the lack of sun. Highs top out in the lower 80s. Dry conditions for the high school football game of the week as DeWitt heads to East Lansing!

Saturday we'll soar into the upper 80s with a nice southwest wind at 10-20 mph. There will be a few clouds moving through, but still a decent amount of sunshine. A few showers and storms are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday is a day we'll keep an eye on. As of right now it appears we just have an isolated chance for storms with sunshine in between. Highs will be in the middle 80s with humid conditions. Some of those storms could be heavier overnight into Monday morning.

Those storms should move out through the day Monday with highs still rebounding to around 80 with very humid conditions. After that we could hit 90 by Wednesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook