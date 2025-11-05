LANSING, Mich. — Our next system brings warmer temperatures to start the day Wednesday and strong winds. Already Wednesday morning, we have observed wind speed ranging fro 10-15 mph across our neighborhoods. The warm front has advances through our neighborhoods aiding in warming temps into the lower 50's this morning. Precipitation stays well north of our neighborhoods this morning.

Daytime highs today will reach the upper 50's, similar to yesterday. However, we will observed these highs in the early afternoon hours as the cold frontal passage advances through. Following the front, temps will gradually drop throughout the afternoon hours.

Fox 47 News High temperatures today will resume in the upper 50's with a gradually cooling trend in the afternoon post cold frontal advancement

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Strong winds return to Mid-Michigan today with an isolated shower possible

Ahead of the cold front, we do have a chance to see an isolated shower in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Due to a lack of moisture, any showers that do develop won't bring much in the way of impacts. Our main focus today is on the winds.

We could see gusts up to 40 mph along the cold front this afternoon from 12 PM to 2 PM. Winds will gradually weaken through the afternoon hours ranging up to 30 mph through 4 PM and up to 25 mph this evening. Winds will weaken heading into the overnight hours and during the day Thursday. Thursday will be a much better day to get outside with temps a bit cooler in the lower 50's.

Fox 47 News Winds could gust up to 40 mph today along the cold front in the early afternoon hours

Following a tame Thursday, Friday will bring our next clipper system to our neighborhoods. An incoming cold front will drive measurable rainfall across our neighborhoods from 3 AM Friday through the early afternoon hours Friday. We could see rainfall totals range from a quarter to half an inch Friday with no major impacts expected. Winds will strengthen with this system as well with a chance for remnant showers on the back end of the clipper Friday afternoon and evening.

Fox 47 News An incoming cold front will likely bring measurable rainfall to our neighborhoods Friday morning up to .3"

We are still watching the active weather pattern for this weekend that could bring our first flakes of the season. Another clipper will track east and through the state of Michigan overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Precipitation is expected to start as rain Saturday night and begin to mix into wintry precipitation by Sunday morning with winds turning out of the north and temps dropping near freezing.

Temps will continue to drop during the day and overnight Sunday into Monday with chances for lake effect snow on the back end of the clipper. We will continue to monitor closely for any impacts or accumulations from this system. At the moment, it is still too early to discuss in fine detail.

Fox 47 News As a clipper system tracks through the state Saturday night into Sunday we could see rain mix into our first snowflakes of the season

This roller coaster temperatures trend continues this week as Thursday will remain our best day to get outside to do any activities with dry conditions. However, temps will drop into the lower 50's allowing for a more fall like day.

Fox 47 News Winds will calm heading into Thursday with an active weather pattern still on track to possibly bring our first snowflakes of the season

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.