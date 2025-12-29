LANSING, Mich. — Following a mild end to the weekend with some neighborhoods able to reach the lower 60's, colder air returns to our neighborhoods to start the day Monday.

As a low pressure system advances through the region, we are observing strong winds along a strong pressure gradient Monday. A High Wind Warning is currently in effect for Clinton, Ingham, and Jackson counties with a Wind Advisory in effect for Hillsdale County. We could see gusts during the first half of the day reach 55 mph with a 60 mph gust not out of the question in the state today.

Winds this strong could blow over power lines as well as create power outages. We have already seen over 1,400 customers without power as of 6 AM Monday morning across our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News We could see gusts up to 55 mph today with isolated 60 mph gusts possible

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Strong winds and snow could lead to dicey road conditions across Mid-Michigan Monday

To the west, cold air is allowing for lake effect snow to setup in our western neighborhoods making its way into Eaton County. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect through 7 PM Monday evening for accumulations possibly reaching 3" in Eaton County.

Fox 47 News We could see up to 3" of snow accumulation by the time we end the day Monday

With falling temperatures today below freezing, a concern lies for wet, untreated roadways to possibly freeze over paired with snowfall could create slick roadways throughout the day today and into tomorrow morning. Stay weather aware when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News Temperatures falling below freezing could allow for slick spots on untreated roadways

Throughout the afternoon hours, winds will gradually weaken with conditions still breezy ranging from 30-35 mph. Snow is also looking to come to an end following the early afternoon hours. However, slick spots on untreated roadways could remain.

Make sure to take it slow during all the AM hours Monday as we will see much of our snowfall during this period. We could see 2-3" across all of our neighborhoods by the time we close the day.

Fox 47 News Could possibly see up to 2 to 3 inches of snowfall today across our neighborhoods mainly during the AM hours

We will have renewed rounds of snow beginning Tuesday PM and into the first half of the day Wednesday with lighter accumulations than what we are expecting today. We could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall during this second rounds. We will dry up heading into the new year.

Fox 47 News Temperatures fall today below freezing as we see strong winds and snow impact our neighborhoods on the back end of an area of low pressure. Snow chances continue through the end of the year with a cold start to 2026.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.