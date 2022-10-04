Strong cold front to pass through Michigan late week

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be great until Thursday when another cold front makes its way through the state.

Expect lows tonight to be in the lower 40s with clear skies.

We'll warm into the middle 70s for your Wednesday! A few high clouds pass by, but otherwise some sunshine will still be seen. Winds will be light out of the west at about 5-10 mph.

Thursday our cold front arrives. Expect highs to hit 70 around lunchtime then fall into the 50s by dinner. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph with some scattered rain, especially after sunset.

Friday we'll struggle to hit 50 in the afternoon! Winds stay gusty out of the north.

Saturday morning we'll have lows 31-34 degrees. This could be our first widespread freeze of the season.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook