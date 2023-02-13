Stormy week ahead in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A couple storm systems bring different types of precipitation from Tuesday through Thursday. Some might have a wintry mix that could slow us down for the commutes just a bit.

Tonight we'll have a low of 30 degrees with a southwest wind around 5mph. Skies will be clear.

Tuesday clouds increase through the day. Showers are likely by dinner time with some gusty winds as well. A 50 degree high will be nice, but winds could gust over 30 mph at times.

Wednesday we'll have clouds with some isolated showers possible. Expect winds to be howling. At times gusting near 50mph out of a southerly direction. Highs will be near 50 then fall to around 40 by the evening hours.

Thursday a wintry mix moves in later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s with some gusty northeast winds.

