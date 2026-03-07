Stormy Start to the Weekend in Mid-Michigan Before Sunshine Returns

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan wakes up to storms Saturday morning as a line of showers and thunderstorms pushes across the region.

The Storm Prediction Center placed parts of southern Mid-Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather, including communities from Stockbridge to Hillsdale.

The strongest storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail as the system moves through.

Today's storms follow an active stretch of severe weather across Michigan on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Union City around 4:30 p.m. and another tornado in Three Rivers later that afternoon. In Lansing, one-inch hail fell Friday evening, signaling that the severe weather season is beginning to ramp up across the state.

What’s Fueling Today's Thunderstorms

Warm, moist air surged north into Mid-Michigan overnight, carried by a strong low-level jet in the atmosphere.

As a cold front pushes into that warm air mass Saturday morning, the clash of air masses is creating the instability needed to spark thunderstorms across the region.

Storm activity is expected to weaken by late morning, though scattered showers could linger into the afternoon before conditions begin to dry out this evening.

Windy and Mild Saturday

Even with the storms, temperatures remain well above normal for early March.

Highs will climb to around 66 degrees, but breezy conditions will continue throughout the day with southwest winds around 17 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Once the cold front passes, cooler air arrives overnight with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees.

Sunshine Returns to Start the Week

The weather pattern improves quickly heading into Sunday and Monday.

Both days will bring plenty of sunshine and calmer conditions, offering a break from the recent stormy weather.

Highs will reach 58 degrees Sunday before climbing even warmer to around 68 degrees Monday, well above the seasonal average for early March.

Residents should also remember that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, so clocks should be set forward one hour at 2 a.m.

Rain Returns Midweek

The quiet stretch will not last long.

Another weather system moves into Mid-Michigan Tuesday, bringing afternoon showers and widespread rain Tuesday night.

As colder air wraps in behind the system, rain could mix with snow by Wednesday, especially during the overnight hours.

A few lingering rain or snow showers could continue into Thursday before the pattern begins to settle again.

7-Day Forecast for Lansing and Jackson

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms early, windy — High 66°

Sunday: Sunny — High 58°

Monday: Sunny and warm — High 68°

Tuesday: Afternoon showers — High 61°

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers — High 46°

Thursday: Partly sunny with a small chance of showers — High 40°

Friday: Chance of rain and snow — High 47°

